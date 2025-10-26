Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kempe has scored in three straight contests to begin the Kings' road trip. All five of his goals have come on the road this season. The 29-year-old forward is up to 12 points, 31 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances in a top-line role. Over the last three or four years, Kempe has emerged as one of the safest early-to-mid-round picks in fantasy as a regular 30-goal, 70-point threat.