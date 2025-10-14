Kempe scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Kempe found the back of the net late in the third period, and his snap shot evened the score at the 19:14 mark of the final frame. He had previously recorded an assist in Quinton Byfield's power-play tally as well. Kempe has been one of the Kings' most productive players in the early stages of the season and has cracked the scoresheet in three of the team's four games so far, tallying two goals and three assists while recording back-to-back multi-point appearances. He'll aim to keep the streak alive when the Kings take on the Penguins on Thursday.