Thomas was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

Thomas made a strong first impression in the NHL with three goals, one assist, nine shots on goal and eight hits over seven games despite averaging 8:44 of ice time per contest. He'll still lose his roster spot to Alex Turcotte (upper body), who was activated from long-term injured reserve. It's possible Thomas stays in the AHL, as the Reign are set to begin a playoff run, but he should get a chance to compete for a roster spot for 2024-25.