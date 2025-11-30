Kopitar scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kopitar opened the scoring late in the first period. He's earned three goals and an assist over his last six outings. The 38-year-old center is up to a total of five goals, 13 points, 33 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances. Kopitar has slipped into a second-line role during a relatively quiet stretch for the Kings' offense, but he's still on the top power-play unit and sees plenty of ice time.