Clarke was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday.

Clarke was designated for the minors Friday, but that move was seemingly a paper transaction. The right-shot blueliner has four goals and 21 assists across 56 games this season, but most of that production came earlier in the campaign -- Clarke has recorded just four points over 20 games since the start of the new year. The 22-year-old has a ton of potential, but until he shows more to head coach Jim Hiller, Clarke will likely continue to come in and out of the lineup.