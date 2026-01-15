Clarke scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Clarke tied the game at 18:33 of the third period, forcing overtime and ultimately salvaging a standings point for the Kings. The 22-year-old defenseman had gone 17 games without a goal since potting a pair Dec. 6 versus the Blackhawks. In that span, he had eight assists and 32 shots on net. For the season, Clarke is up to a career-high six goals with 17 assists, 92 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 26 PIM, 22 hits and a plus-9 rating over 46 appearances in a top-four role.