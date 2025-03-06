Clarke blocked one shot in just 12:00 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

After a really promising start to the season where Clarke had 23 points through 36 games, he's gone in the wrong direction since then, recording just three points in his last 20. The 2021 first-round pick's role and ice time has taken a downturn with it, peaking at a 19:10 average in November, but a downtick in performance and the return of Drew Doughty from an early-season ankle injury has caused a month-to-month decline, down to just 12:00 of average ice time in February. Now on the third pair and second power-play unit, the 22-year-old has faded from fantasy relevance.