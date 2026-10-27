Doughty tallied a goal, registered two assists, posted a plus-3 rating, recorded two blocked shots and served two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Doughty snapped an eight-game point drought in a big way Monday, as he recorded his first three-point game since Feb. 22, 2025. The 36-year-old blueliner found the back of the net late in the first period in between setting up the primary passes on the goals scored by Taylor Ward and Joel Edmundson. With his newest trio of points in the books, the 19-year NHL veteran is up to four points, a plus-4 rating, 11 shots on net and 12 blocked shots across 10 appearances this season. He's a near lock to see top-four minutes from the blue line moving forward, giving Doughty a stable floor in fantasy. Now that he's snapped his point drought and the Kings are on a roll, he's a solid option in deep leagues.