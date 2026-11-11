Doughty missed practice Wednesday after he sustained an apparent lower-body injury Tuesday against the Predators, Alexander Legget of MayorsManor.com reports.

Doughty had to be helped off the ice in the third period Tuesday after sustaining his injury on a blocked shot. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Islanders, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging. Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) also missed practice Wednesday, so the Kings could need to call up an extra defenseman for Thursday's game.