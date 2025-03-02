Doughty registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Doughty played both halves of a back-to-back after missing one game due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old told media that he will have to play through that injury for the remainder of the campaign, so he could be at risk of missing time if it flares up. He's done alright when in the lineup this year, earning five points, 18 shots on net, 12 hits, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances.