Doughty scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The Kings took their eighth penalty late, but Doughty was able to bury a goal to prevent the Islanders from making a comeback. With three points over his last seven contests, Doughty is making a decent contribution on offense. The blueliner is up to two goals, seven points, 23 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 15 appearances this season.