Doughty (ankle) will not play Monday versus the Kraken, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

The Kings are already a lock for the playoffs, so they'll give Doughty a maintenance day Monday against an inferior opponent. His absence comes at an unfortunate time for fantasy managers, though, as Doughty generated a goal and four assists over his last four games. Brandt Clarke might quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit against Seattle in place of Doughty. Los Angeles' next game is Thursday versus Anaheim.