Doughty (lower body) will be shifted to injured reserve Wednesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Considering Doughty is considered week-to-week, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on injured reserve. The team hasn't provided a clear recovery timeline, but it seems unlikely he'll be back before the end of November. While the 35-year-old Ontario native is mired in a five-game goal drought, he did chip in three assists over that stretch and managed just four shots.