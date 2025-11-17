Doughty (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Monday.

Doughty's injury is unrelated to last season's ankle problem, but it will still sideline him for a little while. Considering the 35-year-old defenseman's recovery timeline, fantasy managers can likely expect him to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Look for Brandt Clarke to see an uptick in ice time with Doughty on the shelf.