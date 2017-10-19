Kings' Jeff Carter: Facing minimum 6-8 week absence?
Carter's injury specifically concerns a damaged left ankle tendon, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports, adding that a return timetable of 6-to-8 weeks is probably the best-case scenario.
McKenzie is one of the most respected names in hockey media, so you can put a lot of stock in his prognosis for Carter. At any rate, this is a significant injury to one of the league's top centers, who's scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday on his lacerated ankle. Expect the Kings to put Carter on injured reserve -- perhaps the long-term list -- soon enough.
