Kings' Jeff Carter: Facing minimum 6-8 week absence?

Carter's injury specifically concerns a damaged left ankle tendon, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports, adding that a return timetable of 6-to-8 weeks is probably the best-case scenario.

McKenzie is one of the most respected names in hockey media, so you can put a lot of stock in his prognosis for Carter. At any rate, this is a significant injury to one of the league's top centers, who's scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday on his lacerated ankle. Expect the Kings to put Carter on injured reserve -- perhaps the long-term list -- soon enough.