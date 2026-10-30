Armia scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Armia ended a 10-game goal drought with the tally. The 33-year-old winger is occupying a bottom-six role this season for the Kings, and he has seen almost no power-play time aside from Opening Night. Armia has two goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 23 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over 12 appearances. Aside from the deepest of formats, he's not productive enough to help in fantasy.