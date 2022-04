Spence supplied two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Spence helped out on tallies by Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault in the contest. This was Spence's first two-point effort as an NHLer. The 21-year-old defenseman has settled in well so far with eight points, 30 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating in 18 appearances. He should continue to see bottom-four minutes and some power-play time to finish the season.