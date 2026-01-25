Anderson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Anderson ended a 14-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-6 with 17 hits and 17 blocked shots in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman's abilities in his own zone have helped him stay in a top-four role despite the drop in offense. He's at nine points, 41 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-3 rating over 50 appearances.