Copley was traded to the Kings from the Lightning for future considerations Wednesday.

Copley was picked up off waivers by the Lightning on Oct. 2 when there were some questions regarding the health of Andrei Vasilevskiy. With their starter good to go, the Bolts no longer needed Copley and opted to trade him back to the Kings rather than sticking him back on waivers. Now back with LA, Copley will provide some extra depth while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is dealing with an injury of his own.