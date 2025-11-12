Byfield produced the game-winning goal on a team-high five shots on net and added an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the second period as the Kings erased an early 1-0 deficit. Byfield has yet to go on an extended hot streak this season, but the 23-year-old center has been productive overall with three goals and 14 points in 17 games, including five points (one goal, four helpers) on the power play.