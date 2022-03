Moore scored a shorthanded goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Predators.

Moore buried his third shortie of the season at 10:39 of the first period. He also helped out on the first of Quinton Byfield's two goals in the third period. Moore is up to 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers), 152 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-19 rating in 65 appearances in a breakout campaign.