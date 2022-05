Arvidsson (undisclosed) did not skate Tuesday but he hasn't been ruled out for Game 2 against Edmonton on Wednesday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Head coach Todd McClellan said that Arvidsson's absence Tuesday was "not a good sign." The 29-year-old winger was a game-time call for Game 1 on Monday but he's now in danger of missing multiple contests to begin Edmonton's first-round series.