Schwartz logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schwartz's skate got in the way of a Columbus pass, and Brandon Tanev corralled the loose puck to tally an empty-netter. The 30-year-old Schwartz has logged multiple shots in four of his last five games, amassing 16 of them to go with two goals and two assists in that span. He's at 30 points, 121 shots, 42 hits and a minus-12 rating through 53 outings overall.