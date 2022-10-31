Grubauer (lower body) is consider to be week-to-week, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.

Grubauer has been sidelined since Oct. 21 when he was injured in a game against Colorado. He had been listed as day-to-day prior to this downgrade and was moved to injured reserve a week ago. Martin Jones and Joey Daccord will continue to handle the goaltending duties until Grubauer can return.