Grubauer (lower body) is consider to be week-to-week, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.
Grubauer has been sidelined since Oct. 21 when he was injured in a game against Colorado. He had been listed as day-to-day prior to this downgrade and was moved to injured reserve a week ago. Martin Jones and Joey Daccord will continue to handle the goaltending duties until Grubauer can return.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Colorado•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Monday•