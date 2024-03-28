Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Vasilevskiy also earned an assist on Nikita Kucherov's empty-netter. After an overtime loss versus the Kings on Saturday ended Vasilevskiy's winning streak at five games, he quickly bounced back. The 29-year-old netminder is 7-1-1 with 23 goals allowed over nine outings in March, getting back into form after some uneven performances this season. He's at 27-16-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 45 outings this season. The Lightning's next game is Saturday versus the Islanders.