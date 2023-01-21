Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Calgary.

The Flames' final two goals were scored into an empty net, while the first three pucks to get past Vasilevskiy all came on deflections -- one off Nazem Kadri's stick, and two off Victor Hedman. It's the first time Vasilevskiy has lost consecutive starts since early November, but January hasn't been particularly friendly to him so far as the netminder has an .897 save percentage through seven outings on the month.