Vasilevskiy made 47 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The win belongs to Vasilevskiy. The Bolts went up 4-0 by the 6:59 mark of the second period, but then the Panthers woke up and outshot the Bolts 37-3 from that moment forward. Vasy was a machine the rest of the way and is the only reason Tampa Bay came away with the win. It was his third straight victory and his four in his last five starts.