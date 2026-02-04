Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has won 14 of his last 15 starts, posting a 1.89 GAA and a .922 save percentage. His most recent win was a little shaky, as he allowed five goals on 34 shots during the Stadium Series versus the Bruins on Sunday. Vasilevskiy will have a tough task Tuesday, as the Sabres are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.