Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Sabres
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has won 14 of his last 15 starts, posting a 1.89 GAA and a .922 save percentage. His most recent win was a little shaky, as he allowed five goals on 34 shots during the Stadium Series versus the Bruins on Sunday. Vasilevskiy will have a tough task Tuesday, as the Sabres are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
