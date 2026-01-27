Vasilevskiy stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Utah.

Vasilevskiy has won his last four starts, and there's a strong argument to say he's been among the best -- if not the best -- goaltender in the NHL since the beginning of January. He's allowed 13 goals on 213 shots faced across nine starts, going 9-0-1 with a 1.41 GAA and an impressive .939 save percentage in that stretch.