Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Posts 28-save shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Utah.
Vasilevskiy has won his last four starts, and there's a strong argument to say he's been among the best -- if not the best -- goaltender in the NHL since the beginning of January. He's allowed 13 goals on 213 shots faced across nine starts, going 9-0-1 with a 1.41 GAA and an impressive .939 save percentage in that stretch.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to face Utah•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stays hot with shootout win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dialed in and dominating blue paint•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Reaches 20-win mark Sunday•