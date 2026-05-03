Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Game 7 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy is expected to patrol the home crease in Game 7 against Montreal on Sunday, per Sports TV host Julie Stewart-Binks.
Vasilevskiy is coming off a 30-save performance in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 6. He has surrendered 14 goals on 147 shots en route to a 3-3 record this postseason. The winner of Sunday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Montreal will visit Buffalo on Wednesday in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands on head to force Game 7•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine in Game 6•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Too many shaky playoff performances•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Nabs Game 4 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to even series in Montreal•