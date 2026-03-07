Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Sports TV host Julie Stewart-Binks, indicating he will defend the road net against Toronto on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy has gone 0-3-0 in his last three outings while surrendering 12 goals on 64 shots. He has a 28-10-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 appearances. Toronto is tied for 14th in the league with 3.16 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.