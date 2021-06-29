Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Vasilevskiy got the better of Carey Price in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, allowing just one goal in the contest. The Russian netminder has had a stellar postseason, registering four shutouts and allowing 1.99 GAA in 19 starts. Vasilevskiy and the Bolts will look to continue their postseason dominance Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Habs and look to secure a 2-0 series lead.