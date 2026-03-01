Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Team crumbles around him
By RotoWire Staff
Vasilevsky gave up five goals on 14 shots before he was pulled at 1:54 of the second period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.
Vasilevksiy was far from perfect, but his team was non-existent. And they were the reason he was pulled. "No push back, no urgency, no drive, no attention to detail," coach Jon Cooper told NHL.com. "We just gave up a decently skilled team so much open ice. I'm surprised they didn't have 10. I'm really disappointed with our compete level." This loss wasn't on Vasilevskiy. He'll rebound with ease.
