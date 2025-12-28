Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday.

It was Vasilevskiy's third consecutive win and 14th this season. He's top-10 in wins (14; four-way tie for seventh), GAA (2.30; eighth) and save percentage (.914; three-way tie for seventh). Vasilevskiy has missed time due to injury, but if he can remain healthy, he should be able to put up his ninth straight season with at least 30 wins.