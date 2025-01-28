Vasilevskiy (illness) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Chicago, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy will miss at least one game after sitting out Tuesday's morning skate. He has posted a 20-15-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. Jonas Johansson will start against the Blackhawks, and Kyle Konin will dress as the emergency backup.