Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (undisclosed) is slated to play Saturday versus Buffalo, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's last four games and his chance to play for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Games due to the injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 49 outings in 2025-26. Cirelli is projected to center the second line with Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel as his wingers Saturday.
