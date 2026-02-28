Cirelli (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Cirelli has been out of action since Feb. 1 and was forced to miss the Olympic Games due to his injury. He has 15 goals and 35 points over 49 games this season. If he is able to go. look for Scott Sabourin to possibly be the odd-man out.