Lightning's Benjamin Rautiainen: Agrees to entry-level contract

Rautiainen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Friday.

Rautiainen wasn't taken by Tampa Bay until the No. 108 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. However, Rautiainen took a huge step forward with Tappara of Finland's Liiga in 2025-26, scoring 25 goals and 77 points in 59 regular-season outings. His 77 points were the best in the league and more than double his 33-point total with Tappara during the 2024-25 regular season. The 20-year-old should be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot during Tampa Bay's training camp.