Rautiainen has three goals and five assists over 15 games with Tappara of Finland's Liiga this season.

Rautiainen stormed onto the scene with 25 goals and 52 points over 59 regular-season games in Liiga last year, but he's fallen far short of that pace in 2026-27. The fourth-round pick from 2025 has seen his stock rise dramatically thanks to that one stunning season, but finding year-to-year consistency will be important moving forward. He could get a look with AHL Syracuse in the spring once Tappara's season is over.