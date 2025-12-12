Point scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in an 8-4 win over New Jersey.

Point's goal early in the third period gave the Lightning a 7-3 lead. The star center has had a difficult season, but he has put up back-to-back two-point games this week (two goals, two assists). Point started the season with a three-point effort against the Sens on opening night, and he hadn't put up more than a single point until Tuesday night. This could be a good sign, and you might still be able to leverage his future out of a frustrated manager. Point is far better than the 15 points he has put up in 24 games.