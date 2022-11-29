Point scored a pair of goals during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres.

Coming off a two-goal, one-assist effort against the Blues on Friday, Point continued his streaky scoring with two power-play tallies Monday. The 26-year-old center has collected three multi-point efforts in his past four games, compiling four goals and three assists. In his seven games before Friday, Point, who scored on both of his shots Monday, went seven games without a marker. Point has 10 goals and 13 assists in 21 games this season.