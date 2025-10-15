Lightning's Brayden Point: Deft tip fools netminder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 3-2 OT loss to Washington.
Point showed off his hand-eye coordination when he tipped Victor Hedman's shot past Logan Thompson from the high slot with just three seconds remaining on an early third period power play. Point has five points (two goals, three assists) in a four games this season. He's tied with Jake Guentzel for the team scoring lead.
