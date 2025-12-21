Point scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 win over Carolina.

He put the Bolts up 3-2 early in the second period when he redirected a pass into an open net behind Pyotr Kochetkov. Point has eight points (three goals, five assists) over his past six games. His 9.5 shooting percentage remains abysmal relative to his 18.4 career average, so expect a goal run soon enough. Point has really started to warm up -- he had 11 points in his first 22 games prior to this run. The window to get him in trade is closing.