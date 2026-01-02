Point scored twice Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Kings.

The goals extended Point's scoring streak to four games and five points, including three snipes. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his last 11 games, which is much more Point-like than his 11 points in his first 22 games. And his five shots Thursday were a great sign -- he had six over his previous four games. Point's 12.2 shooting percentage is like an anchor right now, compared to his 18.5 career average and his 22.2 mark from last season. His "luck" appears to be improving, and your window on getting him in a buy-low deal is closing fast.