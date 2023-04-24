Point (undisclosed) will suit up Monday against the Maple Leafs, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Point was considered a game-time decision but he joined the team for warmups and will be in the lineup. The 27-year-old has three points and 13 shots through three games this series. He'll be in his usual top-six role Monday.
