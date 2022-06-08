Although coach Jon Cooper would be surprised if Point (leg) played in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Rangers, the 26-year-old forward has yet to be officially ruled out, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Point's status for Thursday's contest may boil down to a game-time decision. If he's able to gut it out for Game 5, Point's ice time may be managed in his return to action.
