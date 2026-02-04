Point (lower body) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Point last played Jan. 12 versus the Flyers. He is required to be out for 10 games and 24 days. He will complete the first requirement Tuesday versus the Sabres, but he's already been ruled out for the Lightning up to the Olympic break. Point is still a possibility to play for Team Canada at the Olympics, though it remains what the national team is planning to do in regards to his status.