Point scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Point took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and danced through the Panthers' defense before tucking the puck past Spencer Knight's left leg. The goal was Point's fourth in six playoff contests. He's added two assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating during the first round in a top-line role.