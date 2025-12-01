Lightning's Brayden Point: No timeline for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point (undisclosed) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, according to Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley on Monday.
Point has already missed the last four games, and a return to action doesn't appear to be imminent. He has compiled three goals, 11 points and 44 shots on net through 21 appearances this season. Nick Paul has been occupying a top-six role due to Point's absence.
