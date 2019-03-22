Lightning's Brayden Point: Now one goal from 40
Point scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Point's excellent season continues and he looks like he has shaken a recent two-and-a-half-week slump. Point has 39 goals and 89 points in 73 games this season.
